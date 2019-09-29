Zarif: US starts cyber war with Iran

Speaking to US media 'NBC'- Meet The Press, Zarif said “any war the United States starts it won’t be able to finish.”

Rejecting US claims regarding Iran interference in US elections, Zarif said: “We don’t have a preference in your election to intervene in that election.”

“We don’t interfere in the internal affairs of another country," he said adding: “But there is a cyber war going on.”

Iranian top diplomat went on to say: “The United States started that cyber war, with attacking our nuclear facilities in a very dangerous, irresponsible way that could’ve killed millions of people. You remember Stuxnet?”

Earlier, Iran’s ICT Minister Mohammd-Javad Azari Jahromi said on Monday that national cyber defense shield defused 33 million cyber attacks in the past Iranian year (ended on March 20).

“We have been facing with cyber terrorism, like Stuxnet, and the US unilateralism, such as sanctions, for a long time,” he wrote in his Twitter account.

Despite all their intensive campaign, the enemies failed to carry out any successful attack against Iran, the minister said.

He said that Iran defused all the cyber attacks on the country last year by Dejfa defense shield which is a security defense project for national information network which provides the security services needed by both private and state-owned businesses.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish