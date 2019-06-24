Iran says has defused 33m cyber attacks in a year

“We have been facing with cyber terrorism, like Stuxnet, and the US unilateralism, such as sanctions, for a long time,” Azari Jahromi said in his official Twitter account on Monday.

Despite all their intensive campaign, the enemies failed to carry out any successful attack against Iran, the minister said.

He said that Iran defused all the cyber attacks on the country last year by Dejfa defense shield.

Dejfa is a security defense project for national information network which provides the security services needed by both private and state-owned businesses. The project aims to protect the people’s privacy in the face of scam and information leaks.

