Europe needs to read Iran Deal again: spokesman

"What the Europeans say, taking their previous moves into consideration, is not hearing-worthy; if they say anything, they will hear the decisive answer on the spot," said Mousavi, answering a question about if Europeans threaten Iran on their visits to Tehran.

He said, "What they say if you reduce your commitment to the JCPOA, is not worthy of attention and not according to the deal. I suggest that the Europeans read the deal again."

"The JCPOA lets each party to reduce commitments to the deal if the other side was disloyal to it."

He added that they cannot claim that Iran has been disloyal to the deal since the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has 15 times verified Tehran commitment to the deal endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

"Iran's move to reduce commitment is a reaction to the other party's lack of commitment to the deal."

"As long as no practical and tangible steps are taken and Iran's rightful and legal demands are not met, reduction of commitments will go on. If they make no moves, Iran will take the second step more strongly."

Mousavi also commented on Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) saying that Iran should be able to get oil income it had before US withdrawal from the deal; if transactions and INSTEX are fake, Iran will not be happy.

Regarding the Western media claim about a cyber attack on Iranian defense system, he said, "I have no idea".

"Iran's defense system has taken major precautionary measures to thwart cyber attacks, but, such an action against a sovereign state sabotaging defense system of others brings accountability for the government which perpetrated such an aggression."

Commenting on Nazanin Zaghari's husband's sit-in protest in front of the Iranian embassy in London, Mousavi said that she has been charged with security accusations, which will be dealt with by the Judiciary.

He also said that because Iran knows her as an Iranian, though she has a British citizenship as well.

Regarding the meeting to be held in Manamah "to sell the Holy Quds", he said, "Holding a meeting that tries to make a rift in the Muslim World, drive the cause of Palestine to oblivion, and sell the Holy Quds and the rights of the Palestinians is a shame."

"We are sure that the meeting that talks about peace for money is bound to fail."

