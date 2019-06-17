Iran identifies, annihilates CIA cyber network: Top security official

Shamkhani made the remarks while speaking to reporters on Monday on the eve of his visit to Russia where he is scheduled to attend a high-level international meeting on security issues.

He said that some documents regarding Iran’s intelligence operation against CIA espionage will be released soon.

With identifying this network, an important part of CIA operational capacities in US target countries were fully demolished, Shamkhani said.

His comments comes after recent remarks by US National Security Advisor John Bolton in which he admitted to Washington’s cyber operations against other countries, particularly Russia.

Cyber attacks against other countries are the other side of military attacks which the US carries out illegally while their exercise run counter to legal regulations and even their own security policies and literature, Shamkhani said, adding that Washington has to be held responsible for its actions in international bodies.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish