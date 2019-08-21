Envoy says foreigners' interference in Strait of Hormuz destabilizing

"The interference of foreign forces in this strategic waterway, under whatever pretext, is destabilizing and thus unacceptable," Takht Ravanchi said, addressing the United Nations Security Council meeting on 'Maintenance of international peace and security: Challenges to peace and security in the Middle East'.

The main and longest conflict in the Middle East is the question of Palestine. As long as it remains unsolved, peace and security in the Middle East cannot be restored. Unlawful occupation of Palestine is the main cause, therefore, it can end only by ending the occupation. There is no magic solution.

All initiatives so far have disregarded this principle and failed. The so-called “deal of the century” is bound to fail for the same reason. The land of Palestine is not up for sale and aspirations, honor and dignity, and inalienable rights of an entire nation cannot be bought.

The US through supporting the occupation, has been responsible for prolongation of this conflict.

That is the case with respect to almost all other conflicts in the region.

One can easily track the US’ involvement in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, supporting some terrorist groups as well as many other unlawful acts, including cyber-attacks in the Middle East.

Yesterday marked the 66th anniversary of a US-UK orchestrated coup against the democratically-elected government of Iran. After the Islamic revolution, instances of US interference in Iran include: supporting Saddam in its aggression against Iran, downing of an Iranian passenger flight and killing all 290 on board (including 66 children), supporting several coup attempts, and its economic terrorism targeting ordinary and vulnerable Iranians, like patients by using food and medicine as a weapon against them.

One of the main causes of instability and insecurity of our sensitive region is the military presence by the US, who has deployed over 70,000 troops across the Middle East with active military presence in all littoral States of the Persian Gulf, except Iran.

The number of foreign military installations in the Middle East has increased from 4 in 1990 to 41 in 2018 almost all of which are US installations; the highest concentration of foreign military installations in the world.

In addition to illegal withdrawal of the US from the JCPOA, another destabilizing factor in the region is the unbridled flow of American weaponry into this region which has turned it into a powder keg. The only beneficiary of this accumulation of weaponry in the region is the defense industry of exporting countries.

Likewise, we should not loose site of the destabilizing nature and impact of the “divide and rule” strategy of the US through which it has persistently sowed division between the regional countries. The Iranophobic statements of the US officials also serve the same purpose.

They disseminate fabrications against Iran to justify their policy in the region with the aim of excluding Iran from playing its role in the region. Iran has been in this region for millennia and will remain there for millennia to come. Therefore, any attempt to exclude or bypass Iran from the region is an illusion and doomed to fail.

While we are not seeking confrontation, we cannot and will not remain indifferent to the violation of our sovereignty. Therefore, in order to secure our borders and interests, we will vigorously exercise our inherent right to self-defense.

As a country with the longest coastlines in the Persian Gulf and the Oman Sea, Iran is determined to continue ensuring the safety and security of maritime navigation in this area, particularly the Strait of Hormuz.

The interference of foreign forces in this strategic waterway, under whatever pretext, is destabilizing and thus unacceptable.

Any attempt at artificial coalition building for securing navigation in this area will fail.

We believe the littoral States are responsible for the security of the Persian Gulf. That is the basis of our initiative to create a regional dialogue forum which is in line with paragraph 8 of resolution 598.

We continue consultations with our brothers in the region to realize such a lofty goal.

