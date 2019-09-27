DFM: US Catastrophic nuclear policy must be stopped

The Iranian envoy made the remarks in a high-level meeting at the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday marking the International Day for the Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, adding that nuclear disarmament and the creation of a world free of these weapons is a long-standing necessity.

The US withdrawal from JCPOA indicates the country's irresponsible policy in dealing with global peace and security, he said.

He called the new round of the nuclear arms race and the modernization of nuclear weapons a worrying threat to human survival and underlined that the US withdrawal from the JCPOA is another example of its irresponsible policies that obstruct international peace and security.

The US catastrophic and irresponsible policies must be halted, the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Gholamhossein Dehghani said adding that no one should possess nuclear weapons to target others and before they (nuclear weapons) can destroy us we must to destroy them.

"To accomplish this goal, nuclear-weapon states (NWS) must comply with their legal obligations under Article 6 of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)", Dehghani added.

