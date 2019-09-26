Sep 26, 2019, 6:17 PM
Iranian, Polish FMs discuss bilateral, regional issues in New York

New York, Sept 26, IRNA - Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with his Polish counterpart on Thursday as Tehran continues its diplomatic outreach with US allies to counter Washington’s measures to isolate Iran. 

Iran’s FM Mohammad Javad Zarif met Poland’s Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz in New York on Thursday on the sidelines of the 74 United Nations’ General Assembly (UNGA). 

Zarif and Czaputowicz discussed bilateral issues. 

Ties between Tehran and Warsaw constrained back in February when the Polish capital hosted a US-organized event to build coalition against Iran. 

However, the two countries have moved to mend fences. 

US President Donald Trump’s Administration has called on Poland, one of its key allies in Eastern Europe, to join its coalition to “secure freedom of navigation” in the Persian Gulf. 

Iran has put on table a counter-initiative. Tehran has proposed Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE) to de-escalate tensions in the Persian Gulf, inviting the body of water’s eight littoral states to join the coalition. 

