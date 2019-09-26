Iranian, Polish FMs discuss bilateral, regional issues in New York

Iran’s FM Mohammad Javad Zarif met Poland’s Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz in New York on Thursday on the sidelines of the 74 United Nations’ General Assembly (UNGA).

Zarif and Czaputowicz discussed bilateral issues.

Ties between Tehran and Warsaw constrained back in February when the Polish capital hosted a US-organized event to build coalition against Iran.

However, the two countries have moved to mend fences.

US President Donald Trump’s Administration has called on Poland, one of its key allies in Eastern Europe, to join its coalition to “secure freedom of navigation” in the Persian Gulf.

Iran has put on table a counter-initiative. Tehran has proposed Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE) to de-escalate tensions in the Persian Gulf, inviting the body of water’s eight littoral states to join the coalition.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish