Return of Afghan refugees from Iran ‘a priority’ for Kabul: Acting FM

Tehran, IRNA - Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi has expressed gratitude for the generous hospitality that the Iranian government and people have shown to Afghan refugees over the past decades, and said the return of Afghan migrants is a priority for the “Islamic Emirate.”

Muttaqi met with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Kabul on Sunday to discuss improving relations between the two countries.

“The return of Afghan migrants is a priority, and we will work harder on this issue as security and economic conditions improve,” he said.

He hailed the close ties between the two neighboring Muslim countries, saying, “Iran and Afghanistan always share each other’s sorrows and joys.”

In response, Araghchi highlighted that the economic, commercial, and political relations between Iran and Afghanistan are currently strong. He said he hoped this visit would further improve relations for the benefit of both nations.

“I hope that more economic ties will be established, and our cultural and fraternal relations will grow stronger every day,” he added.

Araghchi arrived in Kabul on Sunday morning for talks with Afghan officials. This marks his first visit to Afghanistan since becoming Iran’s foreign minister.

