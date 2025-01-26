Colombia rejects US deportation flights amid outrage over migrant treatment

Tehran, IRNA – Colombian President Gustavo Petro has rejected two American military aircraft carrying migrants deported from the United States, amid rising anger in Latin American countries over the treatment of deportees under the Trump administration's harsh immigration policies.

Colombia turned away the planes on Sunday, with President Petro saying that he ordered their return because migrants should be treated with dignity and respect.

“A migrant is not a criminal and must be treated with the dignity that every human being deserves…That is why I ordered the return of US military planes carrying Colombian migrants,” Petro said on X social media platform, according to The Guardian.

He said that Colombian deportees would be welcome home, but they should be carried on civilian aircraft.

On Friday, Mexico also denied permission to a U.S. military aircraft carrying deported migrants to land in the Latin American country, citing disrespect for the deportees, according to Reuters.

And Brazil, which signed an agreement with the first Trump administration in 2017 for deportation flights that have continued until now announced on Sunday that it would file a formal “request for clarification” with the US government over what it described as the degrading treatment of the deportees.

The announcement came after a flight carrying dozens of deported Brazilians landed in Brazil, but caused fury as the deportees were shackled at their wrists and ankles.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who took office for a second term a week ago, has signed a series of executive orders to crack down on undocumented migrants in America.

