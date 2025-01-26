IRGC unveils heavy-duty 'Gaza' drone with 1000 km range

Tehran, IRNA – The Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has unveiled a heavy-duty drone, named Gaza, during a “hybrid operation” on the sidelines of a massive military exercise in southern Iran.

The unmanned aircraft, which has a range of 1,000 kilometers and can carry a payload of at least 500 kilograms, successfully took out eight mock enemy targets during the maneuver on Sunday, according to a press release by the IRGC.

With a wingspan of 22 meters and a takeoff weight of 3,100 kilograms, the drone boasts an impressive flight endurance of 35 hours and a cruising speed of 350 kilometers per hour.

The operational radius of the Gaza drone is estimated to be approximately 4,000 kilometers, and it can carry up to 13 missiles in a single flight.

