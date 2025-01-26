Boycott of American, Israeli goods ‘important weapon’: Houthi

Tehran, IRNA – The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, has described the boycott of Israeli and American goods as an “important weapon” at the disposal of the Islamic countries.

In a televised speech on Sunday, Houthi said that enemies seek to exploit the resources of nations while using economic sanctions as leverage against them.

He expressed strong support for Palestinian resistance fighters, whom he said have proven their worth on the front lines. He vowed that Ansarullah will remain steadfast and continue their path.

Houthi indicated that Yemen is closely monitoring the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and warned that if Israel resumes the war on the Palestinian territory, the Yemeni armed forces will also resume their retaliatory operations.

The Ansarullah leader urged Arabs and Muslims to understand that following the U.S. and Israel will only keep them in bondage. He cautioned them to be wary of a “dangerous Zionist project” aimed at destroying the Islamic Ummah and occupying their lands.

