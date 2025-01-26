Jordan firmly opposed to displacement of Palestinians from Gaza: FM

Tehran, IRNA – Jordan has reiterated its opposition to any displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, in an apparent rejection of U.S. President Donald Trump’s suggestion that Arab countries should take in more people from the war-ravaged enclave.

Jordan’s stance against any displacement of Palestinians from Gaza remains “firm and unwavering”, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told reporters on Sunday, according to Reuters.

The top Jordanian diplomat also shared a post on X, reaffirming his country’s support for the Gaza ceasefire deal, stressing the need for its full implementation and the delivery of humanitarian aid to all parts of the Strip.

“The well-established fact is that Jordan protects its interests, principles and citizens,” he further said in his post.

On Saturday, President Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that Jordan, Egypt and other Arab countries should take in more Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to “just clean out” the territory.

Trump said he had a call with Jordan’s King Abdullah II earlier that day and would speak with Egyptian President Abdel Abdel Fattah el-Sissi on Sunday.

Palestinian groups have opposed Trump’s plan, saying any attempts at forced displacement of Palestinians would be foiled.

