Jan 26, 2025, 1:58 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85731056
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Sudan's FM will visit Iran within next month

Jan 26, 2025, 1:58 PM
News ID: 85731056
Sudan's FM will visit Iran within next month

The Sudanese foreign minister is to make a visit to Iran in a bid to further expand diplomatic relations with Iran.

Kish Island, IRNA – The Sudanese foreign minister is scheduled to visit Iran within the next month to enhance bilateral cooperation, a Sudanese official says.

In an interview with IRNA on Kish Island on Sunday, Khaled Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, the deputy ambassador of Sudan to Iran, called for strengthening economic interactions with the Islamic Republic.

He stressed the need to strengthen and increase economic interactions with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran has continued on its path of growth and development under the imposed sanctions, he noted.

The Islamic Republic has successfully blunted the largest global sanctions, the official pointed out.

Both sides have always enjoyed constructive relations over the past 20 years, which we hope will continue to grow in the current situation, he said.

He described Iran as a very safe and beautiful country, adding that Kish Island has the potential to promote international relations in the region.

7129**9417

1 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .