Palestinian groups condemn Trump’s ‘displacement’ plan for Gaza

Tehran, IRNA – Hamas and Islamic Jihad have reacted with fury to a plan floated by US President Donald Trump to “clean out” Gaza, saying that any attempts at forced displacement of Palestinians would be foiled.

The proposal by the US president comes as a fragile truce between Israel and Hamas, aimed at permanently ending the war, enters its second week.

After 15 months of war, Trump called Gaza a “demolition site” and said that he had spoken to Jordan’s King Abdullah II about moving Palestinians out of the territory. “I’d like Egypt to take people. And I’d like Jordan to take people,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

For Palestinians, any attempt to move them from Gaza would evoke dark historical memories of what the Arab world calls the “Nakba” or catastrophe — the mass displacement of Palestinians during Israel’s illegal creation 75 years ago.

Bassem Naim, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, said that Palestinians would “foil such projects” as they have done with similar plans “for displacement and alternative homelands over the decades.”

Gazans, he said, “will not accept any offers or solutions, even if their apparent intentions are good under the banner of reconstruction, as proposed by US President Trump.”

Islamic Jihad, which fought alongside Hamas in Gaza, called Trump’s idea “deplorable” and said that it encourages “war crimes and crimes against humanity by forcing our people to leave their land.”

Egypt has previously warned against any “forced displacement” of Palestinians from Gaza into the Sinai desert, which President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said could jeopardize the peace treaty Egypt signed with Israel in 1979.

