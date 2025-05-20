Araqchi and Hamas delegation discuss new Israeli crimes

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi met with Basem Naim, former Health Minister in the Gaza Strip, and Osama Hamdan, a member of Hamas’s politburo, to review the latest developments in Palestine, particularly the new wave of Israeli crimes against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Araqchi expressed his appreciation to Hamas for attending the Tehran Dialogue Forum and said the Israeli and American ceasefire plans fail to address Palestinians’ key rights and demands.

He reaffirmed that Iran will continue supporting Palestine’s resistance and its people against Israeli crimes, particularly through diplomatic efforts in global bodies.

Meanwhile, Naim highlighted the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, condemning the Israeli regime’s use of water and food as weapons for the collective punishment of Gazans.

He asserted that the people of Gaza and resistance groups will remain steadfast against the Israeli regime’s atrocities until a solution is achieved that safeguards the rights and interests of the Palestinian nation.

Despite mediators’ efforts, Israel refuses to end the war, instead using the ceasefire talks as a delay tactic to force Palestinian accept the objectives it has been unable to achieve militarily, he added.

In the meantime, Hamdan praised Iran’s support for Palestine and called on the Islamic countries and the international community to put pressure on the Israeli regime to end genocide in Gaza.‘’

