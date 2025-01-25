Hezbollah condemns US blacklisting of Yemen's Ansarullah

Tehran, IRNA –Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement has condemned a decision by the new U.S. administration to re-add Yemen’s Ansarullah movement to the so-called “U.S. terrorism lists.”

In a statement issued on Saturday, Hezbollah denounced this designation as unjust, viewing it as a direct attack on the oppressed Yemeni people, who have suffered years of siege, terrorism, and ongoing U.S. aggression against their land and resources, according to Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV network.

Hezbollah emphasized that successive American governments have committed acts of terror against various nations and have supported the Israeli regime and its brutal aggression, particularly in Lebanon and Palestine. It argued that the US government should be the first to be blacklisted.

The statement asserted, “This unjust decision by the United States, made in the context of supporting the faltering Israeli entity, will neither deter honorable Yemen from continuing its support for the Palestinian people in their just cause nor change its convictions and determination to confront American and Israeli ambitions in the region.”

Hezbollah expressed appreciation for Ansarullah’s role in supporting Gaza, noting that the Yemeni resistance has contributed to the Palestinian victory over the Israeli enemy.

Hezbollah said it was confident that the Palestinian people would continue “on the path of steadfastness and resistance.”

3266**4353