Isfahan governor general, Romania’s envoy to Iran discuss cultural cooperation

Isfahan, IRNA – Governor general of Isfahan Province Mehdi Jamalinejad and Romanian ambassador to Iran Mirela Carmen Greco have discussed cultural and commercial cooperation between the Iranian province and the European country.

The two met on Saturday in the city of Isfahan, the capital city of Isfahan Province.

Discussions focused on ways to boost cultural and commercial ties through reviving several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between Isfahan and Romania’s Iași, both members of the League of Historical Cities, a nonprofit organization that was established in Japan in 1987.

Those MoUs were signed in the past years between the chambers of commerce of Isfahan and Iași, two universities and two sports teams in the cities.

The Romanian ambassador and the governor general of Isfahan both emphasized the need to revive the cooperation documents. Jamalinejad also said that the sister city agreement between Isfahan and Iași should be pursued as well. That agreement was signed in 1999.

