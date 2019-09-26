Iran, France FMs hold 2nd meeting in NY

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in New York on Friday night to participate in the UNGA session.

Earlier on Wednesday, foreign ministers of Iran and the five signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal one more time in a statement urged complete and effective compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action at the end of the JCPOA arbitral joint commission meeting in New York.

The signatories also called for pursuing all-out efforts for preserving JCPOA which benefits all and Zarif described Wednesday's meeting of the arbitral joint commission as promising.

Zarif has so far visited his Australian, Austrian, Georgian, Japanese and Pakistani counterparts.

The Foreign Minister has also conferred with the United Nations envoy for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

