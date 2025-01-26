Forty-one martyrs return to Iran

Abadan, IRNA – Bodies of 41 Iranian martyrs killed during the eight-year-long Iraqi invasion of Iran has come back to Iran.

The remains of these martyrs entered Iranian soil from the Shalamcheh border crossing on Sunday. A crowd of people participated in the welcoming ceremony for the Iranian fallen heroes.

The bodies of the martyrs had been killed in the Val-Fajr, Kheibar, Badr, Karbala 4, Karbala 5, and Fat'h-ol-Mobin operations.

Iran’s sacred defense refers to the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq War, during which around 200,000 Iranian soldiers lost their lives in service of their country.

