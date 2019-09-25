Pres. Rouhani presents Hormuz Peace Initiative in UNGA

At the UN, President Rouhani presented an initiative for regional cooperation to ensure peace in the Strait of Hormuz.

The security of the region shall be provided when American troops pull out. Security shall not be supplied with American weapons and intervention. After 18 years, the US has failed to reduce acts of terrorism; however, the Islamic Republic of Iran, managed to terminate the scourge of Daesh with the assistance of neighboring nations and governments. The ultimate way towards peace and security in the Middle East passes through inward democracy and outward diplomacy. Security cannot be purchased or supplied by foreign governments.

