Israeli military says 3 soldiers wounded in Jenin clashes

Tehran, IRNA – Three Israeli soldiers have been wounded in clashes with Palestinian resistance fighters in the city of Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank, as the regime has continued its offensive in Jenin for nearly a week now.

The Israeli military confirmed that the three soldiers were wounded on Saturday, saying one of them was in critical condition, according to Lebanon-based Al Mayadeen TV Network.

The situation remains tense in Jenin and its refugee camp due to the ongoing Israeli offensive that began on Tuesday (Jan. 21), two days after a ceasefire came into force in Gaza between Palestinian Hamas Resistance Movement and the regime.

The military operation has so far left at least 14 Palestinians dead and many more wounded, according to Palestine’s Wafa news agency.

It said Israeli soldiers have caused widespread material damage as well, setting fire to Palestinians’ homes in the southwestern of the Jenin refugee camp, while forcing residents in two more neighborhoods to evacuate their homes.

Palestinian fighters in Jenin have put up fierce resistance against the Israeli regime which has intensified its attacks on the city and its refugee camp since October 7, 2023 when the Gaza war broke out. The ongoing offensive is one of the major military operations in Jenin since then.

4194