Iran, Australia FMs confer in New York

Payne used the UNGA opportunity to have a short meeting with Zarif.

Javad Zarif arrived in New York on Friday night to participate in the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

In addition to accompanying Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Zarif delivered speech on Wednesday and attended Rouhani’s bilateral meetings.

He has also held several bilateral talks with his counterparts and will take part in meeting with UN political experts, reporters and also the US media.

UN announced in a statement that leaders of the countries will take part in a series of sessions to uphold efforts in the fields of climate change, Millennium Sustainable Development Goals, health and global peace in addition to the General Assembly.

The United Nations General Assembly is one of the six principal organs of the UN, the only one in which all member nations have equal representation, and the main deliberative, policy-making, and representative organ of the UN.

