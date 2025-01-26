Iran foreign minister to visit Afghanistan on Sunday

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Afghanistan on Sunday for talks with the Taliban’s interim government on issues of mutual interest.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei announced the trip on his X account earlier in the day, saying that the visit is in line with Iran’s neighborliness policy, and serves as an opportunity to protect the interests of both countries.

“Today’s trip by Dr. Araghchi to Kabul is in line with the neighborliness policy and the inherent mission of the Foreign Ministry to follow up on our national interests via interaction and consultation on common concerns and interests. The trip can serve as a turning point in using the numerous bonds between the two nations to protect their mutual interests,” Baghaei said.

The daylong visit is the first by Araghchi to Afghanistan since he become foreign minister under the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian that took office in July last year.

Representatives of various ministries as well as a trade delegation accompany the foreign minister during the trip.

On November 24, 2024, Araghchi appointed Alireza Bikdeli as Iran’s caretaker ambassador to Kabul. Bikdeli replaced Hassan Kazemi Qomi.

