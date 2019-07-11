Envoy: Macron able to play major role in deescalating tensions

In a Twitter message released at the same time when Macron’s senior diplomatic aide Emmanuel Bonne is in Tehran, Qasemi referred to Macron as president of an important European country and as Iran's traditional partner in political and economic fields and urged him to understand the sensitive international and regional conditions and to play important part in reducing tensions by taking advantage of France’s diplomatic position.

He added that diplomacy and negotiations have always been the important bases of Iran's foreign policy.

Qasemi described unilateral policies, not understanding the realities, threats and sanctions as old-fashioned and failed methods in the integrated and intertwined world today.

In line with boosting political consultations between Iran and France, Bonne submitted Macron’s message to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, Qasemi said.

He reiterated that important international development and bilateral ties are on the agenda.

Qasemi noted that political dynamism and diplomatic moves in the framework of the recent measures taken by France is of great position among French elites and scholars in foreign policy field.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish