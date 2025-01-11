Comprehensive Cancer Center opened in Tehran

Hashemi Rafsanjani Hospital, a comprehensive cancer center in the Iranian capital Tehran, was inaugurated on Thursday (Jan. 9).
President Masoud Pezeshkian, government officials, former president Hassan Rouhani and former speaker Ali Akbar Nateq-Nouri attended the opening ceremony. The hospital was opened on the eighth passing away anniversary of former Iranian president Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani whose family members were also present in the opening ceremony.
