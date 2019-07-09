Shamkhani to receive Macron's aide

During the meeting both sides are supposed to discuss the latest developments considering implementation of commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action by the signatory states including the EU and the mechanisms for standing against US unilateral sanctions.

Earlier, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a telephone conversation said: “Stopping all sanctions can be the beginning of dynamics between Iran and the P5+1.”

He described the US sanctions and pressures as terrorist action and full-fledged economic war, warning they could “lead to other threats in the region and the world”.

Rouhani reminded Macron of Iran’s “strategic patience” to save the nuclear deal, despite all the pressure and sanctions imposed by the US during the past 14 months.

A day after Iran said it has reduced commitment to the JCPOA to reciprocate the EU inaction to remedy broken trade and banking ties, Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said that the new level of nuclear enrichment stands at 4.5%.

Just a year after the US exit from the multinational accord in May 2018, Iran announced it will suspend some of its commitments under the deal. The country said it will no longer send its surplus uranium and heavy water to foreign countries.

Iran also warned that it will carry out further suspensions of its nuclear commitments if the other parties to the deal fail to take practical steps to honor their pledges after 60 days.

Iran says its measures are in line with Articles 26 and 36 of the nuclear deal and argues that it aims to save the deal that has been already breached by the US.

After the end of the 60-day deadline, Iran took its second step in suspending some nuclear commitments and said it has surpassed the 3.67% limit for nuclear enrichment.

