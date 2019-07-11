Iran, France discuss achieving US economic war on Iran

"Good discussion with Emmanuel Bonne last night," Araghchi wrote in his Twitter account on Thursday.

"We talked about the current economic war, and how a balanced ceasefire and a reasonable end game look like," he added.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with Bonne in Tehran on Wednesday.

The two diplomats discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations and international issues.

Earlier, Bonne held talks with Supreme National Security Council Secretary General Ali Shamkhani in Tehran.

“I’m not here as a mediator and don’t carry any message from the US for Iran," Bonne told Shamkhani.

Bonne is in Iran after French President Emmanuel Macron held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani a week ago, discussing ways to salvage the nuclear agreement.

9376**2050

