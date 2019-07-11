Iran's FM Zarif: US experiences another political defeat at IAEA BoG

On Wednesday (July 10), the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors at the request of Washington held An emergency meeting in Vienna Austria, on Verification and Monitoring in the Islamic Republic of Iran in Light of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 (2015).

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi said on Thursday that the Wednesday meeting in the Austrian capital had no outcomes for the US as the participating states condemned Washington's unilateralism.

As the Iranian foreign minister said, the US has become isolated in the political arena worldwide.

The US officials thought in vain that they can condemn Iran by holding the IAEA emergency session, Zarif said at a meeting held in Tehran with participation of governors from across the country.

They vainly thought they can crumble the country by imposing economic sanctions, said the foreign minister.

US President Donald Trump reinstated unilateral sanctions on Tehran on November 5, 2018, and imposed as he claimed the “highest level” of economic bans on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In response to the US unilateral measures and its May 2018 illegal withdrawal from the July 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the world powers, Tehran did reduce its commitments based on the international deal, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The JCPOA Article 36, under the Dispute Resolution Mechanism, says, "If Iran believed that any or all of the E3/EU+3 were not meeting their commitments under this JCPOA, Iran could refer the issue to the Joint Commission for resolution."

"We're happy today that the US calculation of its withdrawal from the JCPOA confuted," Zarif said.

They falsely predicted over and over that they can bring the Islamic Republic to its knees, but the [Iranian] people proved every single time that their anti-Iran policies would not be fulfilled, the Iranian foreign minister added.

The presence of the people in different diplomatic scenes is strategically valuable, Zarif said referring to the Feb 2020 parliamentary elections.

About the US anti-Iran measures, Zarif said sanctions can put pressures on the people but cannot separate them from the Islamic Republic system.

Touching upon the US presence in the region, the Iranian foreign minister said Washington's policies have been defeated in the Middle East region due to regional Resistance.

Comparing decisions taken by Iran and the US, Zarif said Tehran has made right decisions as it has chosen Iraqi people instead of the executed Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, Syrian people instead of Daesh (ISIS), the Lebanese people instead of Zionists and the Yemeni people instead of those who bombard the innocent people.

Turning to the Paris-based transactions channel, named INSTEX, Zarif said although the Instrument In Support Of Trade Exchanges may be worthless to Iran, it is valuable strategically because it showed that the closest allies to the United States did set up a mechanism to skirt Washington.

Three European Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and Britain Jean-Yves Le Drian, Heiko Maas, Jeremy Hunt, respectively issued a joint statement on creation of INSTEX on January 31, 2019.

"France, Germany and the United Kingdom, in accordance with their resolute commitment and continued efforts to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) endorsed by United Nations Security Council resolution 2231, announce the creation of INSTEX (Instrument for Supporting Trade Exchanges), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) aimed at facilitating legitimate trade between European economic operators and Iran,' the three countries said in their joint statement."

Talking of security in Iran, the foreign minister said the country is the safest in the region.

"US can do nothing" against Iran and the country will breeze through the difficulties, Zarif concluded.

