IAEA Board of Governors' meeting brings nothing for US: Iran envoy

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors held a meeting in Vienna on Wednesday on Verification and Monitoring in the Islamic Republic of Iran in Light of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 (2015).

Elaborating on the meeting, Gharibabadi told IRNA that the United States was in a vain attempt to use IAEA Board of Governors as a political tool for achieving its anti-Iran policies.

The Wednesday meeting in Vienna witnessed the US isolation, the ambassador noted.

IAEA Board of Governors at the request of Washington did hold an emergency meeting on Iran's May 8 move to reduce commitments based on the July 2015 nuclear deal, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The JCPOA Article 36, under the Dispute Resolution Mechanism, says, "If Iran believed that any or all of the E3/EU+3 were not meeting their commitments under this JCPOA, Iran could refer the issue to the Joint Commission for resolution."

Iran's move was taken at the first anniversary of the US unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA.

As Gharibabadi said, the participating states in the IAEA meeting condemned the US unilateral and illegal exit from the Iran Deal.

They said Board of Governors office is not a place for discussion about issues like JCPOA.

Gharibabadi further said the participating countries except the US and its three allies of the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the Zionist regime of Israel expressed support for multilateralism and stressed the need to keep JCPOA alive as it is a clear manifestation of unilateralism.

IAEA has already confirmed 15 times Iran's faithfulness to the JCPOA.

