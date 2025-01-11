IRGC disbands spy network in southwestern Iran 

Ahvaz, IRNA - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has dismantled an espionage team in the southwestern province of Khuzestan.

In a statement on Friday, the IRGC announced that members of the spy ring had been arrested following round-the-clock intelligence operations.

The elements were carrying out intelligence activities for one of the Persian Gulf states, the statement added.

The arrested spies were trying to gather information about sensitive centers of the province, it noted.

