Iran's FM Zarif holds talks with Macron's top aide Bonne

The two diplomats discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations and international issues.

Earlier, Bonne held talks with Supreme National Security Council Secretary General Ali Shamkhani in Tehran.

“I’m not here as a mediator and don’t carry any message from the US for Iran," Bonne told Shamkhani.

Bonne is in Iran after French President Emmanuel Macron held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani a week ago, discussing ways to salvage the nuclear agreement.

The French diplomat visited Iran on June 19 as well.

He mentioned that Iran’s influence and position in regional and international developments has leveled up during past 20 years despite 40 years of the pressures and sanctions.

Bonne stressed that Macron is seeking new initiatives for a ceasefire in the US “economic war” against Iran and believes that it will lower the growing tensions in the region.

The French official emphasized that Paris is interested in continued talks and cooperation with Iran to manage the crisis in Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Lebanon given Iran’s irrefutable influence in the region.

