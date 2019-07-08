France to send top envoy to Iran to salvage nuclear accord

French President Emmanuel Macron is sending his top diplomatic adviser to Iran this week seeking to find ways to salvage the nuclear deal, Bloomberg reports.

Emmanuel Bonne, Macron’s top advisor, will meet with Iranian leaders in Tehran Tuesday and Wednesday, French officials said.

Iran announced Sunday that it would abandon the 3.67% limit for uranium enrichment as it scales back its commitments in response to US sanctions reimposed after US President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement a year ago.

It said more steps would be taken to scale back compliance every 60 days unless European parties find ways to ensure it can continue to trade its oil.

Bonne visited Iran on June 19, and Macron last Saturday spoke for more than an hour by phone with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, seeking to convince him to keep respecting the accord.

French officials say they see room for a compromise.

“Neither are we hopeful of any country nor do we trust any, but the door of diplomacy is open. We are now listening,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi on Monday.

“We take steps according to the president’s letter to the heads of government of the remaining JCPOA parties and the Supreme National Security Council. If the European countries are concerned about saving the nuclear deal, they need to take practical steps, however we only tell them ‘welcome’ if they want to visit for the sake of visit and taking photos for keepsake,” he added.

