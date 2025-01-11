Pezeshkian vows talks with Afghanistan on Iran’s water share from Helmand River

Zabol, IRNA – Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that his administration plans to hold talks with Afghanistan to uphold water rights of Sistan and Baluchestan Province from the Helmand River also known as Hirmand.

President Pezeshkian made the remark in an interview with Sistan and Baluchestan's provincial TV channel on Friday night, before wrapping up his two-day trip to the southeastern province.

The governor general of the province is scheduled to visit Afghanistan to hold talks with Afghan officials on Iran’s water right, Pezeshkian said, adding that the governor general’s office and the Ministry of Energy are pursuing other related issues.

The president also pointed out to the current situation in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, which has long borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan, saying that the province possesses a unique capacity to play a key role in the implementation of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

Iran and Afghanistan are at odds on water shares from the Hirmand River, with Tehran saying that the de facto Taliban government HAS unlawfully restricted the flow of water from the river to Iran’s arid southeastern regions.

The administration of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi made a lot of efforts to uphold Iran’s right.

