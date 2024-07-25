Afghanistan will endeavor to supply Iran’s water share of Hirmand River: Muttaqi

The policy of Afghanistan’s ruling government is to prevent the waste of water so that enough water will flow into Afghanistan’s Nimroz and Iran’s Sistan as well, deputy Foreign Ministry spokesman of Afghanistan cited Muttaqi as saying during a meeting in Kabul with Iran’s deputy minister of energy.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed Iran’s water share of Hirmand River and cooperation on other water projects.

The Afghan minister, however, drew attention to the fact that Kajaki Dam has been built nearly 70 years ago and its has lost half of its capacity due to lack of attention from both countries over the past 45 years.

9341**2050