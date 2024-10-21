Iran steps up diplomatic efforts to stop spillover of war in region: FM spox

As part of those efforts, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi took a regional tour that began with a trip to Lebanon, the spokesman said on Monday during his weekly press briefing in Tehran.

He added that the foreign minister also had phone conversations with officials in the region and elsewhere to pursue Iran’s diplomatic efforts.

The top diplomat held “good negotiations” aimed at preventing the escalation of tensions, while he sought to send Iran’s message that it intends to develop and improve ties with its neighbors, Baghaei said.

Considering the current conditions in the region, Iran has sent a clear message by fulfilling its humane, moral and legal duty to shoulder the responsibility of establishing and promoting regional peace and stability, and bringing an end to the Zionist regime’s evil acts, the spokesman further said.

He also noted that Russia and China, as two key members of the UN Security Council, can also play a significant role in the de-escalation of tensions, and are strongly opposed to the Israeli regime’s stance.

