Islamabad, interested in developing economic relations with Tehran

Reza Rahmani arrived at the airport of Zahedan on Friday night returning from a trip to Pakistan and was welcomed by the governor of Sistan and Baluchestan, the Deputy Governor of the Governor and officials of the industry, mines and trade organization of this province.

"The visit was good and satisfactory, and the Pakistani side, expressing interest in the development of trade and economic exchanges, is set to lift the necessary barriers to trade and economic hurdles," he said in an interview with the IRNA.

Referring to the memorandum of understanding signed during the visit to Islamabad, Iranian Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Reza Rahmani said: "Activating common border markets and cross-border trade, promoting trade relations with the greater participation of the private sector, especially Iranian and Pakistani businessmen, were the agenda of his negotiations with the Pakistani officials.

Heading a delegation, Rahmati paid a two-day official visit to Pakistan to hold talks with Pakistani leaders on expansion of trade and other matters of mutual interests. Iranian delegation also met with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

They also attended two sessions of the 8th Pak-Iran Joint Trade Committee (JTC).

*** Pakistan PM committed to strengthen ties with Iran

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthen relations with Iran in diverse fields, including people-to-people exchanges, a PM House statement said.

He said this during a meeting with Iranian delegation led by Iranian Minister for Industry, Mines and Trade Reza Rahmani at Prime Minister’s Office on Friday.

Iran-Pakistan bilateral relations and the progress being made towards optimal materialization of the trade potentials between the two countries were discussed.

The Prime Minister welcomed the Iranian delegation and observed that geographical proximity and close brotherly ties, rooted in historical, cultural and religious commonalities, offered huge potentials to enhance mutual trade and economic cooperation for the benefit of the people of two countries.

The Prime Minister underlined the need for the two countries to take concrete measures for addressing the issue of smuggling and providing the people, especially those residing at Pakistan-Iran border, with increased business opportunities.

**** Iran, Pakistan sign MoU to promote trade

The Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.

Iranian minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Reza Rahmani and Pakistan Prime Minister’s Adviser on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production Abdul Razak Dawood signed the MoU at the conclusion of the 8th Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting in Islamabad.

During the two-day JTC meetings, both sides held constructive discussions on strengthening of economic cooperation, barter trade and maritime cooperation.

