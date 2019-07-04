Iran, Pakistan serious to remove trade hurdles: Minister

Rahmani made the remarks during an interview with IRNA on the sidelines of 8th Pak-Iran Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting in Islamabad on Thursday.

He added that Iranian delegation had constructive meetings with Pakistan officials on expansion of trade and economic ties between the two states.

The minister said that a special working group has been formed to facilitate traders of Iran and Pakistan.

He said that Iran and Pakistan have long history of close cultural, religious and economic ties. Rahmani went on to say Iran shares 1000 kilometers borders with Pakistan which provides good opportunity for stronger trade ties.

He noted that leaders of Iran and Pakistan have already agreed to strengthen bilateral trade ties.

The minister said that current level of bilateral trade of Iran and Pakistan is far below its potential.

Iranian official said Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had a useful visit of Iran and both the countries right now are trying to implement the decisions taken between the countries during the visit.

Rahmani said he had constructive discussions with Pakistan officials. He said trade facilities, removal of hurdles in bilateral trade, border issues, transportation of goods especially the food items were the major things discussed with Pakistani authorities.

Pakistan’s Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi told IRNA that Iran and Pakistan are tied in eternal bond of friendship. He noted that Pakistani philosopher and thinker Iqbal Lahori is a joint asset of Iran and Pakistan.

He went on to say that the visit of Iranian minister would help to improve trade ties between Iran and Pakistan.

“We are determined to increase our trade with Iran despite international challenges because for us our interest comes first,” said Syed Ali Haider Zaidi.

