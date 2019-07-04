Iran eyeing $5b trade exchanges with Pakistan

The volume of trade exchanges between Iran and Pakistan is currently 1.3 billion dollars, but it will increase to five billion dollars after finalizing the free trade agreement between the two neighboring states, Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani said.

He made the remarks at the airport before departing for Pakistan to attend the two countries' joint economic commission.

Iran and Pakistan share lots of religious, cultural and historical commonalities and Tehran attaches importance to relations with Islamabad, the industry minister said.

He noted that Iran is keen to develop economic cooperation with the neighboring countries, adding that Iran exports 54 percent of its non-oil exports to the neighboring states.

