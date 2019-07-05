Special cell to facilitate Iran-Pakistan trade on cards: Minister

Reza Rahmani in an interview with IRNA said Prime Minister Imran Khan in the meeting welcomed the promotion of Iran-Pakistan trade, and said his country was ready to enhance trade ties with Iran.

He said that the Prime Minister was informed that Iran is going to establish a special sell to enhance Iran-Pakistan trade ties. Rahmani said both sides agreed to take further steps in this regard.

The minister said that the proposal was also put before the Iranian President which he approved and directed to include important officials in the cell.

Rahmani said Prime Minister Imran also directed all concerned ministers to take appropriate measures under special working group to strengthen Iran-Pakistan trade ties.

He said that tariff issues also came under discussion while the two sides also discussed prospects of free trade agreement.

The minister said PM Imran Khan in the meeting called for boosting the border trade which would benefit the people of the two countries.

Iranian minister heading a delegation is currently on a two-day official visit to Pakistan to hold talks with Pakistani leaders on expansion of trade and other matters of mutual interest.

