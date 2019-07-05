Iran, Pakistan sign MoU to promote bilateral trade

Iranian minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Reza Rahmani and Pakistan Prime Minister’s Advisor on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production Abdul Razak Dawood signed the MoU at the conclusion of the 8th Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting in Islamabad.

During the two-day JTC meetings both sides had constructive discussions on strengthening of economic cooperation, barter trade and maritime cooperation.

Reza Rahmani talking to IRNA on the sidelines of the meeting said Iranian delegation had very useful discussions with Pakistani officials, including Prime Minister Imran Khan on promotion of bilateral trade.

He added that they also had constructive meeting with Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

He said that the two-day JTC meeting paved the way for promotion of bilateral and removal of hurdle in this regards.

Rahmani went on to say the MoU would help increase border cooperation between Iran and Pakistan to facilitate traders and making the private sector more effective.

He said that both countries have also agreed to enhance electricity and airline cooperation and the respective ministries will form a mechanism to implement such plan.

The minister said there is no limitation on Iran, Pakistan trade ties and urged the private sector of the two states to play their role in this regards.

Rahmani added that strengthening of ties with neighbors is main feature of Iran’s foreign policy.

Iranian minister, heading a delegation, paid a two-day official visit to Pakistan to hold talks with Pakistani leaders on expansion of trade and other matters of mutual interests. Iranian delegation also met with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

They also attended two session of the 8th Pak-Iran Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting.

