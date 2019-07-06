Iran envoy raps US bid to convene IAEA Board of Governors on Iran

"The Permanent Mission of the I.R. Iran was informed of the Media Note of the US mission to the International Organizations in Vienna, about requesting a special meeting of the BoG of the IAEA to discuss the IAEA DG’s latest report on the implementation of the JCPOA," Iran diplomatic mission in Vienna wrote in its official Twitter account.

Iranian Representative to the Vienna-based International Organizations Kazem Gharibabadi said: "It is indeed a sad irony that the same regime which materially violated the JCPOA by withdrawing illegally and unilaterally form the deal, and has been pushing others to follow suit, thereby hampering its implementation by the International Community through exerting every means of coercion, is expressing concern over the mere implementation of the same deal."

"Iran’s recent decisions, which are exercised in response to the situation caused by the US by imposing sanctions on all who want to implement their commitments to the JCPOA, tend to bring about the lost balance of the deal and are fully in line with its provisions," Iranian mission said adding: "The fact that the US as the prime violator of the JCPOA, has tabled this request, indicates its isolation in contradicting multilateralism and rule of law in international affairs."

"Furthermore, the recent developments have no connection to safeguards related issues and the mandate of the Board of Governors. Issues related to the implementation of the JCPOA will be deliberated in its prescribed mechanisms," the statement said

