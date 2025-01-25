Israel forced to release ‘heroic’ Palestinian prisoners: Hamas

Tehran, IRNA – Hamas says it has forced the Israeli regime to “open the doors of its cells” to dozens of Palestinian prisoners, among them senior members of the Palestinian resistance who have languished behind bars for decades.

In a statement released on Saturday, Hamas stated, “A new batch of our heroic prisoners in the occupation prisons, who are serving life sentences and long sentences, sees the light today within the framework of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal.”

The statement added, “Today, we force the criminal occupier to open the doors of its cells to our heroic prisoners, and this is our pledge to them for freedom, as well as to our people to continue walking together on the path of independence and self-determination.”

“Despite the unprecedented brutal aggression that targeted every inch of Gaza in its barbarity, we preserved the enemy’s prisoners in commitment to our morals and customs, at a time when the criminal enemy tried to get rid of them and pursued them by targeting and bombing,” it further noted.

The statement came hours after Hamas handed over four female Israeli military prisoners to representatives of the Red Cross. In exchange, Israel is expected to release 200 Palestinians held in its prisons, including dozens of senior Hamas members serving life sentences.

The prisoner exchange is part of a ceasefire deal in Gaza, brokered by Egypt and Qatar.

Among those expected to be released today is Raed al-Saadi, the oldest prisoner in Jenin, who has been behind bars for 36 years, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club.

