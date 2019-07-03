Iran's commitment to JCPOA to be as much as Europe's: Zarif

The foreign minister said, "After Trump's withdrawal from the deal, we held a meeting at the ministerial level with the three European signatories, followed by two other meetings with the foreign ministers of all remaining members."

Eleven commitments were announced at the meetings, including Iran's right to sell its crude, return of the money to Iran, and foreign investments in Iran, he told reporters after the cabinet meeting, adding that the same day the commitments were agreed upon.

None of the commitments included any financial mechanism or Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), Zarif said.

He said that the European signatories pledged to cover the loss originated from the US withdrawal for Iran.

If the INSTEX gets operational, it will be a prelude to the implementation of the 11 commitments.

The Europeans should honor their commitments with regard to the Articles 1 to 3 of the nuclear deal, which has stipulated that Europe's revoking a law does not suffice, rather it should be proved through impressions of the measure, Zarif said.

"We have explicitly said that if Europe remains committed to the JCPOA, we will remain too, but to the extent that Europe honors its commitment," he said.

Commenting on Trump's reaction to Iran's uranium enrichment, the Iranian top diplomat said the extent to which Iran should enrich uranium will be decided by Tehran.

He said the verification of the statement made by the European officials about successful financial transactions via INSTEX, is a matter that should be made by the private sector.

9156**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish