Official: Iran to maintain enrichment to needed amount

Elaborating on Iran 60-day moratorium to Europe as regard implementation of commitments under the nuclear deal, Velayati said parliament, government and all those who are directly and indirectly involved in the process are for implementing these steps.

Referring to Iran’s first step which was exceeding to 300kg enriched uranium, he said in the second step which will start on July 7, enrichment will exceed to over 3.67% and will continue to the amount needed for peaceful activities.

On the possibility of Iran’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal, he said "we will not be the starter unless other parties violated the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)".

It they reduce their commitments, "we will also decrease them and if the return we will return as well", Velayati noted.

Earlier, Iran’s representative to the international organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharib Abadi underlined Iran's inalienable right of enriching uranium, adding that it is not given by any country.

“Enrichment is an inalienable right of any member, delicately affirmed in a trade-off by the NPT. This is not given by any country, only to be revoked later. The USA officials positions on this issue reminds me of Obama's remarks at Saban Forum on Dec 2013:” he wrote in official Twitter account of Iran diplomatic mission in Vienna.

He added: "... Now, you’ll hear arguments,…that say we can’t accept any enrichment on Iranian soil. Period. Full stop. End of conversation. One can envision an ideal world in which Iran said, we’ll destroy every element and facility and you name it, it’s all gone.”

“There are a lot of things that I can envision that would be wonderful,” he noted.

Gharib Abadi went on to say: “I can envision a world in which Congress passed every one of my bills that I put forward. But, they have already gone through the cycle to the point where the knowledge, we’re not going to be able to eliminate.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which monitors Iran's commitments to the nuclear program, in a statement on Monday affirmed Iran's crossing of enriched uranium reserves based on 2015 nuclear deal.

The IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano has informed the Board of Governors that the Agency has confirmed on July 1 (Monday) that the amount of enriched uranium of Iran has exceeded the allowed ceiling in the nuclear deal.

