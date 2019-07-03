Iran urges US to correct mistake, return to JCPOA

Just a year after the US exit from the JCPOA, Iran announced it will suspend some of its commitments under the deal. The country said it will no longer send its surplus uranium and heavy water to foreign countries. It also warned that it will carry out further suspensions of its nuclear commitments if the other parties to the deal fail to take practical steps to honor their pledges after 60 days.

President Rouhani, who was addressing a cabinet session on Wednesday, said that all the Iranian measures are reversible.

“Any moment they return to the JCPOA, we will also return to the deal," the president said.

He warned if the Europeans do not take practical steps, Iran will further modify its nuclear deal undertakings as of July 7. "The level of Iran's enrichment will not be limited to 3.67% anymore from July 7 and we will enhance the (enrichment) level to the extent we need."

He said that while the Americans have begun warmongering in the region since a year ago, they say that it is dangerous to play with fire.

“Extinguishing this fire is only possible by returning to commitments and the UN resolutions,” the president said, adding that if they are not willing to uphold their commitments, Iran will take its next measures right at the end of the 60-day deadline.

