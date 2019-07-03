4 July 2019 - 01:46
Iran dismisses French official's claim on JCPOA

Tehran, July 4, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said in response to his French counterpart that "until the time you remain committed to JCPAO, we will do so, too."

"We will fulfill our commitments under the JCPOA exactly in the same way you do," he reiterated.

Responding to Tehran’s announcement that it will boost the enrichment level of its uranium, French foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said Iran will gain nothing by departing from the terms of its nuclear agreement.

“Putting it (the deal) into question will only increase the already heightened tensions in the region," she said.

That’s why France with its European partners have asked strongly that Iran reverse the excess enrichment without delay and refrain from further measures that undermine its nuclear commitments, Von der Muhll said.

