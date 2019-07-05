Cleric: Iran to enrich uranium to any needed extent

Addressing the second sermon of his Friday prayer speech, Ayatollah Movahedi Kermani referred to Iran’s reduction of commitments under the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), saying Iran will continue enrichment for supplying electricity and scientific activities.

The senior cleric reiterated that the enrichment is not aimed at making atoms since Iran neither considers as legitimate atomic bomb, nor it needs it.

He also pointed to the US crime of shooting Iranian passenger plane as ultimate obscenity and cruelty.

Iran Air Flight 655 to Dubai, as a part of a twice-weekly route flown by the airline for over 20 years, was shot down shortly after it took off from Bandar Abbas by the United States Navy over the Persian Gulf.

After the tragic incident, the captain of the US Vincennes, Will Rogers III, was eulogized and awarded; this proved that the US navy's attack at Iranian passenger plane has been a pre-meditated crime.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif referred to implementation of the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), saying based on the schedule Iran has gone beyond 300kg enriched uranium.

The first step has been taken regarding enriched uranium and heavy water reservoirs; he said, adding that the next step on maximum 3.67% will also be implemented.

‌In Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's letter to the European leaders it was explicitly mentioned that if the Europeans comply with their commitments, Iran's measures will be reversible.

But if they do not take the necessary measures, Iran will act based on article 36 of the JCPOA.

Describing Article 36 as guarantee for implementation of Iran nuclear deal, Zarif urged Europe to take measures for protecting the deal by providing guarantees.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian foreign minister referred to INSTEX as a preliminary step for implementation of commitments and Iran should see the results of the European acts.

After the US withdrawal from the JCPOA and implementation of the article 36 by Iran, European has 11 commitments none of which was INSTEX.

