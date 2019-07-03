Envoy: Uranium enrichment inalienable right of Iran

“Enrichment is an inalienable right of any member, delicately affirmed in a trade-off by the NPT. This is not given by any country, only to be revoked later. The USA officials positions on this issue reminds me of Obama's remarks at Saban Forum on Dec 2013:” Kazem Gharib Abadi wrote in official Twitter account of Iran diplomatic mission in Vienna.

He added: "... Now, you’ll hear arguments,…that say we can’t accept any enrichment on Iranian soil. Period. Full stop. End of conversation. One can envision an ideal world in which Iran said, we’ll destroy every element and facility and you name it, it’s all gone.”

“There are a lot of things that I can envision that would be wonderful,” he noted.

Gharib Abadi went on to say: “I can envision a world in which Congress passed every one of my bills that I put forward. But, they have already gone through the cycle to the point where the knowledge, we’re not going to be able to eliminate.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which monitors Iran's commitments to the nuclear program, in a statement on Monday affirmed Iran's crossing of enriched uranium reserves based on 2015 nuclear deal.

The IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano has informed the Board of Governors that the Agency has confirmed on July 1 (Monday) that the amount of enriched uranium of Iran has exceeded the allowed ceiling in the nuclear deal.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif referred to implementation of the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), saying based on the schedule Iran has gone beyond 300kg enriched uranium.

The first step has been taken regarding enriched uranium and heavy water reservoirs; he said, adding that the next step on maximum 3.67% will also be implemented.

‌In Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's letter to European leaders it was explicitly mentioned that if Europeans comply with their commitments, Iran's measures will be reversible.

But if they do not take necessary measures, Iran will act based on article 36 of the JCPOA.

Describing Article 36 as guarantee for implementation of Iran nuclear deal, Zarif urged Europe to take measures for protecting the deal by providing guarantees.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian foreign minister referred to INSTEX as a preliminary step for implementation of commitments and Iran should see the results of the European acts.

After US withdrawal from the JCPOA and implementation of the article 36 by Iran, European has 11 commitments none of which was INSTEX.

In the meantime, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Wednesday that no one is dying for the INSTEX in Iranian government, adding that INSTEX is not enough and should be a prelude to fulfill 11 commitments by the European Union.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish