US positions on JCPOA bitter political satire: MP

In an interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Deputy Chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iranian Parliament Mohammad Javad Jamali Nobandegani, said on Wednesday about a US claim to zero Iran's enrichment, "The US' officials stances regarding the JCPOA are a bitter satire that the Americans took, especially at the time of Trump, they do not accept the deal, but condemn us based on the same agreement. Such statements are also a psychological war along with all the pressures that are being imposed on Iran.”

The senior MP noted the remarks of some European officials, especially Britain, that they would be out of the JCPOA in the event of an increase in enrichment by Iran, "The question is whether you were in the JCPOA that you want to leave now, and during these four years what have you done after the conclusion of the deal?”

"It seems that the action of Europe and the United States has been coordinated, and each of them has taken part in it, without announcing it. Trump talks aggressively and imposes sanctions, and Europeans want to make us in unassertive, either via empty promises or even threat," the parliamentarian highlighted.

Jamali Novandani noted that making Iran humbled is the worst situation for us. Europeans are repeating the same rhetoric of Trump on Iran's missile and regional issues.

The MP noted that the European Union's failure to adhere to the JCPOA was not about their inability, but because of the lack of will of these countries. They are strategically and radically aligned with the United States against Iran.”

