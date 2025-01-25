Pezeshkian vows to remove ‘obstacles’ faced by private sector

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has pledged that his government will work to eliminate any obstacles hindering the private sector in the country.

The president made the remarks during a visit to the “Pioneers of Progress” Expo in Tehran on Saturday, where he spoke with private-sector manufacturers and listened to their concerns.

“The government tries to create the conditions for better and more extensive activities of the private sector during all its trips, and to eliminate obstacles to international trade and economic cooperation for this sector,” he said.

“We are seeking individuals within the country who can solve problems, and we will address any issues or obstacles created by the government,” he added.

The national exhibition, showcasing the private sector’s achievements, began last week at Imam Khomeini Hussainia.

